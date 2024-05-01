On this episode of FUEL, we sit down with Julie Thompson who is the lead mentor for the Commanders Key Support Program to discuss the rebranding of the program, as well as Lt. Col. Dave Borden to get to know the new Mission Support Group commander a little better.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 13:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80271
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110280262.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:13
|Artist
|434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|FUEL
|Track #
|22
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FUEL - Episode 22, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT