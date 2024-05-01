FUEL - Episode 22

On this episode of FUEL, we sit down with Julie Thompson who is the lead mentor for the Commanders Key Support Program to discuss the rebranding of the program, as well as Lt. Col. Dave Borden to get to know the new Mission Support Group commander a little better.