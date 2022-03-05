Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FUEL Episode 13

    FUEL Episode 13

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode Master Sgt. Kerry Tromba and Staff Sgt. Jonah Douglas join Chief Parks to answer different questions and discuss a multitude of topics, ranging from changes in the Air Force to what we wish we would have known about when we joined. The podcast also introduces a new segment "FUEL for thought" where we have a discussion about listener submitted questions or topics.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 08:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:30:18
    Artist 434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
    Album FUEL
    Track # 13
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
