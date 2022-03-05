FUEL Episode 13

On this episode Master Sgt. Kerry Tromba and Staff Sgt. Jonah Douglas join Chief Parks to answer different questions and discuss a multitude of topics, ranging from changes in the Air Force to what we wish we would have known about when we joined. The podcast also introduces a new segment "FUEL for thought" where we have a discussion about listener submitted questions or topics.
