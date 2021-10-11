FUEL - Episode 8

On this episode of FUEL, Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Parks sits down with the 434th Air Refueling Wing Vice Commander, Col. Frederick Kuehn to discuss his journey to Grissom and how helping others adds value to your life.
|11.10.2021
|12.02.2021 08:26
|Newscasts
|67922
|2112/DOD_108708409.mp3
|01:01:23
|434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|FUEL
|8
|2021
|Podcast
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|1
|0
|0
|13
