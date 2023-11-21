Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FUEL - Episode 19

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    FUEL is the official podcast of the 434th Air Refueling Wing. In this episode, the 434th Wing Inspector General, Col. Kyle Cioffero, talks about readiness and being ready at a moment's notice to deploy.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 13:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77686
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110021693.mp3
    Length: 00:19:36
    Artist 434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
    Album FUEL
    Track # 19
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FUEL - Episode 19, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    Readiness
    Deployment

