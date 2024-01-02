Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FUEL Episode 20

    FUEL Episode 20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IN, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of FUEL, we sit down with MSgt Jordi Saunders to discuss the immense amount of travel benefits available to our Airmen and their family.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 13:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78190
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110072074.mp3
    Length: 00:27:33
    Artist 434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
    Album FUEL
    Track # 20
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FUEL Episode 20, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Readiness
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT