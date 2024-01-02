On this episode of FUEL, we sit down with MSgt Jordi Saunders to discuss the immense amount of travel benefits available to our Airmen and their family.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 13:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78190
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110072074.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:33
|Artist
|434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|FUEL
|Track #
|20
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FUEL Episode 20, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT