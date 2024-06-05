Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20240605 AFN Bahrain Report || CNO visits U.S. Naval Forces Central Command - 5th Fleet

    BAHRAIN

    06.04.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti's visit to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Marines Complete Historic Exercise Native Fury 24. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 00:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80802
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110357085.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist MC2 Jon Nye
    Album Defense Media Activity - AFNE
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    News
    Bahrain
    CNO

