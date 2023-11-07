Two-minute newscast covering Ohio Class Submarine arrives in U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and Navadmin 267/23. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 00:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77291
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109984598.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 08NOV23, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT