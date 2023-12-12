Two-minute newscast covering the establishment of the Department of the Navy Office of Strategic Assessment and the Navy Personnel Command Document Service scheduled to be offline Dec. 15-23. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 02:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77886
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110045992.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20231212 AFN Bahrain Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT