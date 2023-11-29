Two-minute newscast covering the U.S. Navy announcing the indefinite extension of the High Year Tenure Plus program and the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain hosts K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care course. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 02:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77713
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110028000.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20231129-AFN-Bahrain-Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT