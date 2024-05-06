Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20240506 AFN Bahrain Report

    BAHRAIN

    05.06.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering the Chief of Naval Operations visit to Hampton Roads and U.S. and Pakistan Forces complete exercise Inspired Union 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 03:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80406
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110302468.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist MC2 Jon Nye
    Album Defense Media Activity - AFNE
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20240506 AFN Bahrain Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Bahrain
    Radio
    Newscast

