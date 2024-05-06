20240506 AFN Bahrain Report

Two-minute newscast covering the Chief of Naval Operations visit to Hampton Roads and U.S. and Pakistan Forces complete exercise Inspired Union 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 03:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80406
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110302468.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
