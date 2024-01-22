20240122 AFN Bahrain Report

Two-minute newscast covering the second annual Esports championship and the 2024 Chief of Naval Operations Naval History Essay Contest. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 02:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78491
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110088964.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
