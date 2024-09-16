Two-minute newscast covering NAVCENT N4 Receiving the Admiral Stan Arthur Award for Logistics and The Commissioning of the USS New Jersey (SSN 796). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 05:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82517
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110565035.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20240916 AFN Bahrain Report Newscast, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.