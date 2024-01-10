20240110 AFN Bahrain Report - Newscast

Two-minute newscast covering Adm. Kilby Assuming the Role as Vice Chief of Naval Operations, CMF-assigned cutter seizes hashish and methamphetamines in North Arabian Sea and a special SAPR interview. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 02:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78212
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110075154.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
