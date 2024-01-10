Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20240110 AFN Bahrain Report - Newscast

    20240110 AFN Bahrain Report - Newscast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    01.09.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering Adm. Kilby Assuming the Role as Vice Chief of Naval Operations, CMF-assigned cutter seizes hashish and methamphetamines in North Arabian Sea and a special SAPR interview. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 02:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78212
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110075154.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist MC2 Jon Nye
    Album Defense Media Activity - AFNE
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20240110 AFN Bahrain Report - Newscast, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Newscast
    AFN
    Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT