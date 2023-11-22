Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20231122-AFN-Bahrain-Report

    20231122-AFN-Bahrain-Report

    BAHRAIN

    11.21.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering a presidential friendsgiving and the Combined Maritime Forces, U.S. Coast Guard Make $21 Million Drug Seizure in the Gulf of Oman. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.26.2023 02:44
    Category: Recording
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20231122-AFN-Bahrain-Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    Radio
    Newscast
    Bahrain Beat

