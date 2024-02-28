Two-minute newscast covering a Central Command Red Sea Update and the Fleet and Family Intercultural Relation Specialist, Dr. Alaa Afifi shares his expertise on relevant host nation customs and traditions. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
This work, 20240228 AFN Bahrain Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
