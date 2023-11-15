Two-minute newscast covering Adm. Lisa Franchetti sharing her journey to becoming Chief of Naval Operations and Task Force 59 put more eyes in the sky, expanding maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 05:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77398
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109999294.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20231115 AFN Bahrain Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
