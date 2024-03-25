Two-minute newscast covering the Every Sailor is a Recruiter program, Poland joins the Combined Maritime Forces and the Fleet and Family Host their first Newcomers walking tour. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 06:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79711
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110211082.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20240325 AFN Bahrain Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
