20240612 AFN Bahrain Report

Two-minute newscast covering the Chief of Naval Operations and the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy visit to 5th and 6th Fleet to Highlight America’s Warfighting Navy and Operation Compass Rose 3 goes Underway.
(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 01:23
