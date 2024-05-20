Two-minute newscast covering the Combined Maritime Forces Joint Maritime Information Center and the Plain White T's Perform in Bahrain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 03:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80621
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110329821.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20240520 AFN Bahrain Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
