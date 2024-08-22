Two-minute newscast covering the Task Force 59 Change of Command Ceremony and the 2024 National Military Youth of the Year Honored at Stateside Celebration. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 01:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82133
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110521960.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20240822 AFN Bahrain Report Newscast, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.