Two-minute newscast covering the U.S. Navy Identifying the Sailor Lost Overboard in the Red Sea on March 20, 2024 and the USS Firebolt Heroes Remembered memorial. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 03:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80164
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110267424.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20240429 AFN Bahrain Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT