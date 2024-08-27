Mosaic Lightning 24-02 strikes DM

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – U.S. Airmen from Davis-Monthan participated in Mosaic Lightning 24-02, a readiness exercise that spanned across multiple locations in Arizona, August 19-29, 2024.



The exercise evaluated multiple Mission Generation Force Elements abilities and adaptability to train Mission Ready Airman for the ever-changing environment of Great Power Competition and the threats against the United States and its allies.



ML 24-02 kicked off on August 19, leadership from all groups attended an intelligence briefing to learn about the simulated threats players would be facing over the course of the next two weeks. Intelligence briefings are essential during exercises to establish the theater of play, identify potential risks and resolve any confusion surrounding the event.



“This exercise is essential for DM’s transition to a deployable combat wing,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Malek, 355th Wing Staff Agency A-Staff chief of operations. “We exposed everyone to different missions and got them out of their comfort zone.”



Airmen from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron were essential for the exercise’s simulated deployment. Members successfully processed and accounted for the belongings of over 150 Airmen preparing them to fly in a HC-130J Combat King II with the 79th Rescue Squadron to the simulated deployed location at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. The 79th RQS flew multiple sorties in support of ML 24-02.



The simulated deployment displayed DM’s ability to successfully deploy on short notice.



Airmen from the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron were required to fold and unfold an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter. Folding the HH-60 is necessary in order to make it deployment ready and shippable worldwide via a larger airframe.



Air Force Reserve defenders from the 943rd Security Forces Squadron at Davis-Monthan and the 944th SFS at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, provided 24-hour security for Airmen, equipment and aircraft throughout the exercise.



“We aimed to make Airmen better problem solvers during the exercise,” said Malek. “Problem solving is an essential pillar for all Mission Ready Airmen.”



ML 24-02 is additionally a part of the 355th Wing Commander's intent to assess that the wing is properly equipped to generate, employ and sustain manning and operations at a deployed location.



“To accomplish the mission, we wanted to integrate units and create a more cohesive and functional team,” said Master Sgt. Lateisha Douglas, 355th Wing Staff Agency inspector general inspection and exercise manager. “Cross utilization training is vital to improve our abilities as Mission Ready Airmen.”



A unified base is essential to completing the mission in every environment and that begins at the lowest level. Exercises and training, such as Mosaic Lightning 24-02, bolster DM’s ability to deploy anywhere, anytime.

