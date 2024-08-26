Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base board an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. Airmen were allowed a large bag and a 72-hour bag as part of the simulated deployment to Fort Huachuca, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)