    Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 6 of 7]

    Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base board an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. Airmen were allowed a large bag and a 72-hour bag as part of the simulated deployment to Fort Huachuca, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8613622
    VIRIN: 240825-F-AL288-2068
    Resolution: 5229x3735
    Size: 993.78 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    C-130
    Readiness
    79RQS
    DMAFB
    ML 24-02

