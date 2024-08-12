Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brannon Miller, 563rd Operation Support Squadron European Command analyst, briefs intelligence during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2024. ML 24-02 tested the 355th Wing’s combat power in contested areas and showcased combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    This work, Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

