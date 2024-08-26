U.S. Air Force Captain Alex Frazier (left) and Major Benjamin Singer (right), 79th Rescue Squadron pilots, fly an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during exercise Mosaic Lighting 24-02 over Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. Singer served as an instructor and evaluator for Frazier during the flight to certify him to fly similar missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 18:14
|Photo ID:
|8613618
|VIRIN:
|240825-F-AL288-2032
|Resolution:
|4646x3319
|Size:
|882.29 KB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.