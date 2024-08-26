Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Captain Alex Frazier (left) and Major Benjamin Singer (right), 79th Rescue Squadron pilots, fly an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during exercise Mosaic Lighting 24-02 over Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. Singer served as an instructor and evaluator for Frazier during the flight to certify him to fly similar missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)