Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, left, speaks to Senior Airman Will Cooley, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron flying crew chief, right, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. Mills and the rest of the command team visited Airmen to show their support and make connections during exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8622207
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-AL288-2016
|Resolution:
|3991x2851
|Size:
|923.04 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
