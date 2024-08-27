Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron works on an engine of an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. Due to real world events, the engines in the HH-60 had to be replaced in order to be operational again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8622205
    VIRIN: 240828-F-AL288-1045
    Resolution: 5308x3791
    Size: 869.22 KB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02
    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02
    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02
    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02
    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Exercise
    Readiness
    DMAFB
    ML 24-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download