Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron works on an engine of an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. Due to real world events, the engines in the HH-60 had to be replaced in order to be operational again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)