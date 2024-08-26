Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 3 of 7]

    Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Captain Alex Frazier (left) and Major Benjamin Singer (right), 79th Rescue Squadron pilots, land an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during exercise Mosaic Lighting 24-02 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. The pilots made three trips from DM to Fort Huachuca in the C-130 to deliver Airmen to their simulated deployment location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

