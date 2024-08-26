Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Captain Alex Frazier (left) and Major Benjamin Singer (right), 79th Rescue Squadron pilots, land an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during exercise Mosaic Lighting 24-02 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. The pilots made three trips from DM to Fort Huachuca in the C-130 to deliver Airmen to their simulated deployment location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)