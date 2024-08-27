Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 2 of 5]

    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Rinaldi, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, sits on the back of an HC-130J Combat King II at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. As loadmaster, Rinaldi was responsible for ensuring the C-130 was properly loaded to fly and briefing passengers how to safely exit in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    This work, Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

