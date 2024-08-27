Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Rinaldi, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, sits on the back of an HC-130J Combat King II at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. As loadmaster, Rinaldi was responsible for ensuring the C-130 was properly loaded to fly and briefing passengers how to safely exit in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)