U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Rinaldi, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, sits on the back of an HC-130J Combat King II at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. As loadmaster, Rinaldi was responsible for ensuring the C-130 was properly loaded to fly and briefing passengers how to safely exit in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8622204
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-AL288-1078
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
This work, Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.