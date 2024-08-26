U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Myrick, 79th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, marshals a forklift driver to remove a pallet from an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. Myrick and the loadmasters worked in tandem to ensure the aircraft was properly loaded and unloaded during the simulated deployment to Fort Huachuca. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 18:14
|Photo ID:
|8613617
|VIRIN:
|240825-F-AL288-1018
|Resolution:
|4858x3470
|Size:
|888.62 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.