Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Myrick, 79th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, marshals a forklift driver to remove a pallet from an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. Myrick and the loadmasters worked in tandem to ensure the aircraft was properly loaded and unloaded during the simulated deployment to Fort Huachuca. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)