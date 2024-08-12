Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief [Image 3 of 5]

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Wing leadership team attend an intelligence briefing during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2024. ML 24-02 tested Davis-Monthan’s ability to project power during a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8598500
    VIRIN: 240819-F-DX569-1008
    Resolution: 5178x3698
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief
    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief
    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief
    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief
    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    intelligence briefing
    ML24-02
    Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download