The 355th Wing leadership team attend an intelligence briefing during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2024. ML 24-02 tested Davis-Monthan’s ability to project power during a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 13:41
|Photo ID:
|8598500
|VIRIN:
|240819-F-DX569-1008
|Resolution:
|5178x3698
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.