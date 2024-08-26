Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 4 of 7]

    Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base prepare to deplane an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. Airmen were given a 24-hour notice to prepare for the simulated deployment to Fort Huachuca. This group was the first of three flights and consisted of maintenance, communication, supply and pararescue Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    C-130
    Readiness
    79RQS
    DMAFB
    ML 24-02

