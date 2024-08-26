Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base prepare to deplane an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. Airmen were given a 24-hour notice to prepare for the simulated deployment to Fort Huachuca. This group was the first of three flights and consisted of maintenance, communication, supply and pararescue Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)