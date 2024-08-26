Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Rinaldi, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, stands on the back deck of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. The aircrew prepared for take-off after delivering the first flight of Airmen to the simulated deployment location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)