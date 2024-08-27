Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 4 of 5]

    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Members of the 355th Wing command team speak with defenders from the 943th Security Forces Squadron at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. The defenders worked 12-hour shifts to provide security for the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters that were a part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8622206
    VIRIN: 240828-F-AL288-1053
    Resolution: 5059x3614
    Size: 814.33 KB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Exercise
    Readiness
    DMAFB
    ML 24-02

