Command team visits airmen: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

Members of the 355th Wing command team speak with defenders from the 943th Security Forces Squadron at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. The defenders worked 12-hour shifts to provide security for the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters that were a part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)