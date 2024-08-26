Cleared for landing: Mosaic Lightning 24-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Myrick, 79th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, loads a pallet of equipment onto an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 25, 2024. The pallet contained Airmen’s large bags and other necessary work equipment for the simulated deployment to Fort Huachuca, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)