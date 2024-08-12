The 355th Wing leadership team attends an intelligence briefing during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2024. ML 24-02 prioritized readiness based on mission effectiveness and the over functional competence, which is essential for rapidly projecting and executing the mission with precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 13:41 Photo ID: 8598501 VIRIN: 240819-F-DX569-1015 Resolution: 4734x3381 Size: 5.81 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.