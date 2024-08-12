Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief [Image 4 of 5]

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Wing leadership team attends an intelligence briefing during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2024. ML 24-02 prioritized readiness based on mission effectiveness and the over functional competence, which is essential for rapidly projecting and executing the mission with precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    TAGS

    ACC
    readiness
    ML24-02
    Mosaic Lightning 24-02

