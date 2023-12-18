Looking Back: 2023 in the Pennsylvania National Guard

Photo By Ted Nichols | Security Forces Airmen from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s three wings...... read more read more

Photo By Ted Nichols | Security Forces Airmen from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's three wings participate in a simulated exercise involving recapturing an airfield held by adversaries as part of exercise Iron Keystone 2023 held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Aug. 5, 2023. The medium-scale combined exercise was held Aug. 4-6 and was the first-ever exercise held in the state intended to conduct an agile combat employment (ACE) assessment across the state's three Air National Guard wings. While exercising ACE concepts, the exercise increased tactical proficiency, developed a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combined capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success in a contested environment against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols/Released)