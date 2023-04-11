Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lithuanians graduate from U.S. Army flight course

    UH-60M views

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Matt Hecht | U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter pilots prepare for a training flight at the...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Story by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Lithuania air force Capt. Matas Leckas and Capt. Valius Urbonas became the first Lithuanian pilots to graduate from the UH-60M Aviator Qualification Course at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence during a ceremony at Fort Novosel, Alabama, then known as Fort Rucker, April 4, 2023.

    The Pennsylvania National Guard has been partners with Lithuania since 1993 as part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. Regular engagements and exchange training such as this are crucial to that partnership.

    “The Pennsylvania National Guard will see the fruits of its labor every time a Lithuanian counterpart graduates from an aviation training school,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathaniel Curtis, a State Partnership Program coordinator with the Pennsylvania National Guard. “The ongoing rotary wing engagements with Pennsylvania ensure Lithuania is prepared for their incoming UH-60M Black Hawks, which may lead to future pilot and maintenance training exchanges for both partners.”

    The Lithuania air force will soon add UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to their fleet. The UH-60M is a newer and more advanced model of the UH-60. Sikorsky Aircraft began producing M models in 2006 to fulfill the U.S. Army’s goal of replacing their aging UH-60 fleet.

    According to U.S. Army Maj. Michael Bertsch, commander of the Army Aviation Support Facility here, Pennsylvania Army National Guard aviators are helping Lithuania prepare in an effort to reduce the friction they could potentially face when they field the new airframe.

    “In Spring of 2022, a Pennsylvania Army National Guard aviation anterprise team, comprised of UH-60M subject matter experts, visited Lithuania to tour the aviation maintenance facilities and offer suggestions on how to prepare for fielding UH-60M Black Hawks and assist in developing training strategies,” said Bertsch. “This trip laid the foundation for future visits and events with our partner nation.”

    In addition to attending Leckas and Urbonas’s graduation on April 4 to show their support, Pennsylvania Army aviation leaders have regularly traveled between the two countries and around the U.S. to advance the partnership.

    Since 2022, Soldiers with Pennsylvania’s Army aviation community attended the UH-60M program management reviews in Lithuania and Huntsville, Alabama, with another planned in Lithuania later in 2023. They also hosted the Lithuanian air force commander at Fort Indiantown Gap to provide a tour and capabilities briefing. These efforts aim to continue to strengthen the partnership and share experiences and best practices.

    Curtis added that although Lithuania’s formal helicopter training is scheduled at Fort Novosel, additional on-the-job training with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard may supplement Lithuania’s training objectives and help keep their aviators’ certifications up to date. All leading to unique aviation training opportunities for both Pennsylvania and Lithuania.

    “Lithuania’s steadfast and motivated approach to aviation matches their Pennsylvania counterparts,” said Curtis. “The Lithuanian air force is ready and prepared for their incoming aircraft. Rather than wait, the Lithuanian air force is proactively sending their aviators and maintainers routinely to Army aviation schools in the United States to ensure they are ready to begin operations immediately when their UH-60M Black Hawks arrive.”

    The Lithuanian air force features a robust aviation maintenance program and shares many commonalities with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Leaders in the Army aviation enterprise here are looking forward to future opportunities and expanding training opportunities.

    “I believe offering these types of opportunities to our Lithuanian partners is mutually benefitting and invaluable to both nations,” said Bertsch. “The Pennsylvania Army National Guard stands ready to provide aircraft maintenance and training recommendations, lessons learned, best practices, training opportunities and support as the Lithuanian air force fields the UH-60M. We will continue to strengthen the relationships and offer to provide guidance and training in the aviation maintenance realm.”

    The Pennsylvania Army National Guard aviation community is made up of Soldiers with the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Army Aviation Support Facility #1 at Fort Indiantown Gap and Army Aviation Support Facility #2 at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 17:47
    Story ID: 442678
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lithuanians graduate from U.S. Army flight course, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    First Lithuanians graduate from U.S. Army flight course
    First Lithuanians graduate from U.S. Army flight course
    First Lithuanians graduate from U.S. Army flight course
    First Lithuanians graduate from U.S. Army flight course
    First Lithuanians graduate from U.S. Army flight course
    First Lithuanians graduate from U.S. Army flight course
    UH-60M views

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    joint

    school

    security

    Soldier

    Department of State

    NATO

    Pennsylvania

    Chinook

    international

    U.S. European Command

    CH-47

    helicopters

    crew chief

    airfield

    Black Hawk

    hangar

    Blackhawk

    pilot

    flight line

    28th CAB

    fly

    cooperation

    Europe

    flightline

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Army Aviation

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    relations

    State Partnership Program

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard

    TRADOC

    State Department

    flight school

    flight

    aviators

    EUCOM

    helicopter

    NG

    foreign

    partnership

    pilots

    Army

    training

    Aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    UH-60

    Lithuania

    aviator

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Lakota

    PAARNG

    PA National Guard

    diplomacy

    modernization

    European Command

    Training and Doctrine

    SPP

    partner

    ARNG

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization

    Lithuanian

    Army Aviation Support Facility

    628th ASB

    citizen-soldier

    PA Army National Guard

    PANG

    60

    Lithuanian armed forces

    UH-72

    47

    Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site

    104th Aviation Regiment

    PNG

    PA ARNG

    Muir Army Airfield

    KMUI

    MUI

    LTU

    EAATS

    PA NG

    2-104th GSAB

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    Eastern Army Aviation Training Site

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    628ASB

    Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Muir AAF

    2-104 GSAB

    2-104GSAB

    28ECAB

    28 ECAB

    Pennsylvania NG

    Pennsylvania ARNG

    28CAB 28 CAB

    628 ASB

    TDA

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    readiness
    aviation
    Lithuania
    partner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT