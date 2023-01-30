Deployed 252nd CSC Soldiers endure challenge from Danish military

“This truly was a challenge since it's been a few years since I've completed a ruck march,” said 1st Sgt. Chrystall Jenkins. “I love to hike but I'm sure we all know hiking is a bit more enjoyable.”
Jenkins was one of 13 soldiers with the 252nd Composite Supply Company, a Pennsylvania Army National Guard unit currently deployed to the Middle East, who completed the grueling Danish Contingent March, or DANCON, here Jan. 15, 2023.
252nd CSC soldiers hosted the march at Camp Buehring, which included 560 participants from the U.S. and Canadian militaries. They all stepped off with a goal to march 22 kilometers in four hours, while carrying 22 pounds in full uniform.
According to Capt. Cindy Llantoy Mosquera, commander of the 252nd CSC, the DANCON march has been a tradition of the Danish military since 1972 and offers more than just a physical challenge.
“DANCON marches allow participants to demonstrate their physical capabilities and encourage social bonds between partner forces deployed alongside the Danish,” said Llantoy. “Soldiers who completed it received a certificate and a medal from the Danish National Support Element.”
Jenkins said she prepared for the march by completing two ruck marches per week, starting with 30 minutes and working up to two hours to ensure she could keep the pace required to meet the DANCON march time limit. She would do these practice ruck marches with other 252nd CSC soldiers and stayed together with some of them during the DANCON march.
“It felt great to finish,” said Jenkins. “I was able to complete the DANCON with two of my soldiers, Sgt. Ahmadou Njimoke Tijani and Spc. Richard Branigan. They finished by running through the finish line. It was great to see them motivated even after all of those miles to finish strong!”
After completing the DANCON march, many of these soldiers now have their sights set on completing a 30-kilometer march in February to earn the Norwegian Foot March Badge.
The 252nd CSC, a subordinate unit of the 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group has been deployed since June 2022 and is currently serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Central Command.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 12:31
|Story ID:
|437453
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployed 252nd CSC Soldiers endure challenge from Danish military, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Qatar
inspection
Supply
Soldier
Families
Pennsylvania
Task Force Spartan
US Central Command
physical training
health
Central Command
CENTCOM
ruck march
logistics
transportation
mechanic
Fuel
Persian Gulf
physical fitness
physical
Saudi Arabia
march
container
Arabian Gulf
Pennsylvania National Guard
Egypt
Danish
Jordan
ruck
allies
allied
Pennsylvania Army National Guard
Denmark
ship
Family
Soldiers
Fitness
Kuwait
Middle East
First Army
Mobilization
NG
supplies
exercise
equipment
maintenance
partnership
Syria
Iraq
readiness
mission
PT
Army
National Guard
Army National Guard
Deployment
shipping
Undisclosed Location
movement
213th Area Support Group
PAARNG
PA National Guard
Army Central Command
ally
ARNG
TF Spartan
DANCON
citizen-soldier
ARCENT
PA Army National Guard
PANG
213th
213th Regional Support Group
213th RSG
728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
728th CSSB
Operation Spartan Shield
Danish Contingent March
213th ASG
PNG
PA ARNG
UMO
unit movement officer
Operation Inherent Resolve
OIR
CJTF-OIR
PA NG
213RSG
728CSSB
213 RSG
252nd Quartermaster Company
Al-Udeid Air Base
Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve
728 CSSB
Pennsylvania NG
252QM
213ASG
OP Spartan Shield
Pennsylvania ARNG
252 QM Co
213 ASG
213th Regiment
252nd Composite Supply Company
252nd CSC
252CSC
252 CSC
LEAVE A COMMENT