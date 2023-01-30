Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed 252nd CSC Soldiers endure challenge from Danish military

    Deployed 252nd CSC Soldiers endure DANCON

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers with the 252nd Composite Supply Company, 728th Combat Sustainment

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.30.2023

    Story by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    “This truly was a challenge since it's been a few years since I've completed a ruck march,” said 1st Sgt. Chrystall Jenkins. “I love to hike but I'm sure we all know hiking is a bit more enjoyable.”

    Jenkins was one of 13 soldiers with the 252nd Composite Supply Company, a Pennsylvania Army National Guard unit currently deployed to the Middle East, who completed the grueling Danish Contingent March, or DANCON, here Jan. 15, 2023.

    252nd CSC soldiers hosted the march at Camp Buehring, which included 560 participants from the U.S. and Canadian militaries. They all stepped off with a goal to march 22 kilometers in four hours, while carrying 22 pounds in full uniform.

    According to Capt. Cindy Llantoy Mosquera, commander of the 252nd CSC, the DANCON march has been a tradition of the Danish military since 1972 and offers more than just a physical challenge.

    “DANCON marches allow participants to demonstrate their physical capabilities and encourage social bonds between partner forces deployed alongside the Danish,” said Llantoy. “Soldiers who completed it received a certificate and a medal from the Danish National Support Element.”

    Jenkins said she prepared for the march by completing two ruck marches per week, starting with 30 minutes and working up to two hours to ensure she could keep the pace required to meet the DANCON march time limit. She would do these practice ruck marches with other 252nd CSC soldiers and stayed together with some of them during the DANCON march.

    “It felt great to finish,” said Jenkins. “I was able to complete the DANCON with two of my soldiers, Sgt. Ahmadou Njimoke Tijani and Spc. Richard Branigan. They finished by running through the finish line. It was great to see them motivated even after all of those miles to finish strong!”

    After completing the DANCON march, many of these soldiers now have their sights set on completing a 30-kilometer march in February to earn the Norwegian Foot March Badge.

    The 252nd CSC, a subordinate unit of the 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group has been deployed since June 2022 and is currently serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Central Command.

