Pa. Guard USPFO employee wins NGB award

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The National Guard Bureau awarded the Mission Execution Grants & Cooperative Agreements Award to a grants officer representative for the Pennsylvania National Guard’s United States Property and Fiscal Office here July 18.



Patrick Cabinaw won the annual award, one of 20 in various categories awarded annually by the NGB’s USPFO Excellence in Contracting and Agreements Award Program, where he handles $60 million to $70 million per year in cooperative agreements.



“I like what I do, we have really good leaders here, which helps a great deal,” said Cabinaw.



The USPFO is unique to the National Guard and not found in any other component or service. USPFOs are responsible for the accountability and proper usage of federal funding and equipment provided to the states, territories, and District of Columbia to support the National Guard.



Cabinaw administers cooperative agreements with the state, townships, and support agreements with other agencies. He has been in this position for 16 years and was previously a finance specialist in the active duty Army and Pennsylvania National Guard.



“It feels good to win, for all the hard work you put in, to be recognized by your supervisor,” he said.



He credits his leadership for being supportive and for recognizing his efforts and performance by nominating him, especially Col. James Cassarella, USPFO for Pennsylvania and deputy USPFO Col. Mark Jackson.



Cabinaw found out he won when his colleagues started congratulating him on the award which was presented during a virtual meeting he was unable to attend.

