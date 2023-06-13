Muir Army Airfield employees win national-level awards

Photo By Brad Rhen | Joshua Dietrich, left, airfield manager at Muir Army Airfield, and Joseph Sandbakken,...... read more read more Photo By Brad Rhen | Joshua Dietrich, left, airfield manager at Muir Army Airfield, and Joseph Sandbakken, safety officer at Muir Army Airfield, pose with their awards June 21, 2023, at Muir Army Airfield at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Dietric was named Army National Guard 2022 Airfield Manager of the Year, and Sandbakken was named Army National Guard 2022 Safety Officer of the Year. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Two civilian employees at Muir Army Airfield recently won national-level awards from the Army National Guard.



Airfield manager Joshua Dietrich was named Army National Guard 2022 Airfield Manager of the Year, and safety officer Joseph Sandbakken was named Army National Guard 2022 Safety Officer of the Year.



Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army, Pennsylvania National Guard, and Col. Timothy Zerbe, state Army aviation officer, presented the awards during a ceremony June 21 at Muir’s Army Aviation Support Facility #1.



“With as busy as this heliport is, the operational readiness of our aircraft is extremely important, but what’s even more important than the readiness is the fact that we’re doing it in a safe manner,” McHugh said. “The fact that this organization can do things at a very, very high level and do it in a safe manner is just amazing, and it’s a true testament to the competence level and the professionalism of the force in this facility, and it really starts with Josh and Joe setting the standard and making sure everybody’s doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”



Dietrich, who has been the airfield manager for about two years, said winning the award was an honor. He noted that 2022 was a challenging year, but the team at the airfield was able to accomplish a lot.



“We were made aware of a number of airspace challenges, projects that came up – we created a new helipad, we installed a new instrument landing system that was almost shut down several times because of its unique challenges – and it wasn’t just because of my efforts that those things were ultimately successful,” Dietrich said. “It really is a reflection on all of the facets of the airfield organizations – our five sections – and also all of the support that we get on the installation from our partner facilities.”



Sandbakken, who has been the safety officer since October 2019, also said receiving the award is an honor. He said the award is reflective of the team he works with at Muir and the AASF.



“Each person has an important part in our success and the ability of our teams to work together to provide a safe aircraft and environment is absolutely paramount to what we do on a daily basis,” Sandbakken said. “This award is really a result of having an excellent team, which makes coming to work a great experience.”



Muir Army Airfield is home to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site and is one of the busiest heliports in the Army.