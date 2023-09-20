Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event

    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Story by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard and the USO hosted the 12th Annual March for the Fallen at Stricker Field here Sept. 23.
    Conducted annually, March for the Fallen is opportunity for military and civilian communities to come together and honor the memory of fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this great nation.
    “I’m walking for all the fallen here, in honor of my son,” said Roy Edmundson, whose son Spc. Chad A. Edmondson was killed May 27, 2009, by an improvised explosive device in Abu Ghraib, Iraq. “This is our way of serving them. It’s wonderful to see so many people willing to contribute.”
    This year more than 300 marchers braved strong winds and heavy rains from Tropical Storm Ophelia as they hit the course for multiple events – 28- and 14-mile marches, 5-kilometer run/walk, or a 28-mile hand cycle race. Additionally, events that began during the pandemic era – a virtual 28-mile march or 5-kilometer run/walk – were offered to participants as well.
    “This event helps keep their memory alive,” said Bill Evans, whose son Spc. William “Billy” Evans was also killed in Iraq Sept. 19, 2005, by an IED in Ramadi, Iraq.
    Many Gold Star recognition events are conducted each year across the commonwealth, and the United States, said Brig. Gen. Laura A. McHugh, deputy Adjutant General-Army. However, there is something truly special about The March for the Fallen.
    “Those participating in this march today have chosen to physically demonstrate their dedication and perseverance in memory of our fallen,” McHugh said. “This event truly demonstrates the circle of honor and respect that embodies our PA Army National Guard family.”
    Every participant has their own personal reason for challenging themselves.
    The 28- and 14-mile marches offer challenging routes varying from asphalt roads to rolling and steep mountain trails of dirt and gravel on the training lands of Fort Indiantown Gap. The course start point elevation is 500.77 feet and climbs to 1239.43 feet on Second Mountain of the Appalachian Mountain Range; low point elevation is 484.28 feet and is within the first mile of the course.
    “We like a challenge and like to support March for the Fallen,” said Army Staff Sgt. Cassie Cowell of the PNG’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion who was marching for a third time.
    Cowell was joined Army Staff Sgt. Paul Boehmer of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade was marching for his second time who said, “it’s my way of honoring their memory.”
    The complete March for the Fallen results can be found online at https://ngpa.us/27015, and here are the top finishers in each category:
    5-Kilometer Walk/Run:
    1st place – Lee Yalcin
    2nd place – Sebastian Englehart
    3rdplace – Danielle See
    28-Mile Hand Cycle:
    1st place – David Gifford
    14-Mile “Light” Male:
    1st place – Bryan Brandmeir
    2nd place – Timothy Sevison
    3rd place – Shane Hoverter
    14-Mile “Light” Female:
    1st place – Rhea Weaver
    2nd place – Kristen Brandmeir
    3rd place – Kailee Glock
    14-Mile “Heavy” Male:
    1st place – Sam Helper
    2nd place – Eric Lange
    3rd place – Matthew Hahn
    14-Mile “Heavy” Female:
    1st place – Emily Keller
    2nd place – Dana Seyfert
    3rd place – Bobbi Seyfert
    14-Mile “Light” Team:
    JFHQ ANG
    28-Mile “Light” Male:
    1st place – Bryan Marquardt
    2nd place – Ryan Lundsted
    3rd place – Gerald Carmody
    28-Mile “Light” Female:
    1st place – Alethea Burkett
    2nd place – Courtney Brown
    3rd place – Celeste Kostelnik
    28-Mile “Heavy” Male:
    1st place – Clinton Hepler
    2nd place – Dan Stasny
    3rd place – Sean Maguire
    28-Mile “Heavy” Female:
    1st place – Monica Helper
    2nd place – Kathleen Williams
    28-Mile “Heavy” Team:
    57 Inc.

