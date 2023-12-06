Pennsylvania Guardsmen help deliver holiday cheer

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard teamed up with commonwealth employees to support the 33rd annual Holiday Wish Program Dec. 6, 2023, at the Keystone Building.



The Holiday Wish Program is a volunteer, donation-based program designed to provide holiday gifts to families and seniors across the commonwealth.



“We are proud to join other state agencies and together deliver not just gifts, but holiday cheer to hundreds of Pennsylvanians through the Holiday Wish program,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The Pennsylvania National Guard has a long history of supporting the community and this is another example of meeting the call to serve and enhancing the lives of fellow Pennsylvanians.”



This year, the Holiday Wish Program will provide gifts to more than 600 people, including more than 150 families and 60 seniors. Volunteers dropped off packages in a variety of shapes and sizes in the morning at the Keystone Building, where Guard members sorted them by destination.



“Everybody is working well, things are running smoothly, it’s a great event,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adam Wetzel, Joint Operations Center noncommissioned officer-in-charge with Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard. “The presents are not what I expected there are some huge packages and so many of them. I’m glad we had the opportunity to work with everyone here to support those in need this holiday season.”



After the packages are loaded on vehicles, they will be delivered to different location within 13 counties, to include Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Adams, York and Lancaster.



“It’s very rewarding for me, I’ve volunteered for this for the past seven or eight years, it makes me feel good to see all the gifts for the less fortunate or for the senior citizens who can’t get out and get presents for their grandkids,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jodi Vo, a unit training manager with the 271st Combat Communications Squadron, 193rd Special Operations Wing.



Before the Guardsmen loaded the packages, several commonwealth department secretaries and Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army, spoke to the volunteers and Guardsmen surrounded by the gifts. A visit from Santa to the children in day care and a choir of carolers added to the festive atmosphere.



“In my dual role as a general officer of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and a deputy of the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, I represent just one of five agencies granting hundreds of holiday wishes this year,” said McHugh. “While we may live in uncertain times, I am one hundred percent certain that whenever our commonwealth agencies partner together, we will continue to accomplish great things.



"I wish you all a happy holiday season and all the best in the New Year," McHugh added.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 Story ID: 459385 Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US