Pa. Air National Guard announces 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) has selected its Outstanding Airmen of the Year (OAY) for 2023.



This year’s statewide recipients are: Airman of the Year Staff Sgt. Garrett J. Swanson, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis; Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Tech. Sgt. Phillip J. Kapelewski, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis; Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Master Sgt. Annie J. Link, 193rd Special Operations Wing, Middletown; and First Sergeant of the Year Master Sgt. Eric J. Wearing, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis.



“Year after year Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year awardees continue to set the bar and represent the best of the best across our enlisted force, while showcasing the diverse skillsets our Airmen bring to the commonwealth and our nation,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, PAANG commander. “It is a distinct honor for me to make this announcement each year to recognize our organization’s greatest asset – the men and women of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.”



Staff Sgt. Garrett J. Swanson is a full-time air traffic controller serving with the 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron, Johnstown, under the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis. He enlisted in 2018 and was deployed in 2022 to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in support of Operation Spartan Shield where he also saw forward deployment in theater to support special missions. Sgt. Swanson graduated at the top of his air traffic control apprentice course in 2019 and obtained his certified tower operator certificate in 2019 and his radar approach control rating in 2022. He is an active community volunteer donating time to serve with the Beaver County Cleaner Highways and Community Program and his local Salvation Army’s holiday donation drive. Sgt. Swanson earned his bachelor’s degree in 2017 in business administration from Geneva College, Beaver Falls.



Tech. Sgt. Phillip J. Kapelewski is a full-time emergency management craftsman with the 171st Civil Engineering Squadron, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis. He enlisted in 2016 and has served full time with the unit since 2018. Sgt. Kapelewski deployed with 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in Southwest Asia in 2022 where he served in an emergency plans and programs position. He holds a HAZMAT instructor qualification and serves as an integral liaison to regional first responders on behalf of his unit enhancing visibility of National Guard capabilities with local organizations in the region. Sgt. Kapelewski is an active volunteer firefighter and volunteers with several community youth athletic and youth mentoring programs. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science in 2007 from the University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown, and an associate degree in emergency management from the Community College of the Air Force in 2021.



Master Sgt. Annie J. Link has served as the full-time retention office manager for the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Middletown, since 2020. She originally enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 1996 where she served as a light wheel vehicle mechanic and personnel services specialist before separating in 2007. Sgt. Link reenlisted in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in 2015 as a personnelist. Prior to her full-time retention position, she served on the wing’s command support staff and deployed to Southwest Asia in 2020 to serve on the command support staff for the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. She is an active volunteer with Wreaths Across America through her unit’s enlisted council as well as with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources where she helps clean up litter, prepare maps and support driving tours in state parks. Sgt. Link earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2011 from Drexel University, Philadelphia; and an associate degree in human resource management from the Community College of the Air Force in 2019.



Master Sgt. Eric J. Wearing serves as the first sergeant for the 171st Logistics Readiness Squadron, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Coraopolis. He serves as the key advisor to the commander on the health, morale, discipline and well-being of the enlisted force. Sgt. Wearing is a drill status guardsman and is employed in his civilian career as an adjudicator with the federal government. He enlisted into the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in 2004 and served with the 171st Security Forces Squadron until 2016 where he completed two overseas deployments. Sgt. Wearing deployed as a first sergeant in 2022 to the 379th Expeditionary Operations Group, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, where he was selected as their first sergeant of the quarter. He is an active community volunteer with Wildlife Management Area Associates and Hunters Sharing the Harvest. Sgt. Wearing earned an associate degree in marketing management in 2002 from Butler County Community College, Butler; a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2008 from the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh; an associate degree in police science from the Community College of the Air Force in 2009; and a master’s degree in organizational leadership in 2017 from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh.



MEDIA NOTE: Media outlets should contact public affairs personnel at each awardees’ respective wing to work stories: 171st Air Refueling Wing at (412) 776-7350 or 193rd Special Operations Wing at (717) 948-2311.