171st ARW Airman wins shooting competition

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen, assigned to the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and the District of Columbia National Guards, participate in the Marksmanship Advisory Council's Region II Marksmanship Sustainment Exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Aug. 25, 2023. Liaisons and representatives assigned to the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center in Arkansas were present to act as guides during the event. This exercise is designed to validate and sustain marksmanship skills essential to readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – A member of the 171st Air Refueling Wing won the overall individual championship of the Marksmanship Advisory Council’s Region II Marksmanship Sustainment Exercise, held here Aug. 25 to 27.



Chief Master Sgt. Edward Altmeyer finished first overall and also won the individual pistol championship.



Capt. Philip Wright finished third overall after placing third in both the individual pistol and rifle competition.



Viginia’s Alpha team won the overall team championship and will be selected to join the All-Army team.



Pennsylvania’s Alpha team finished second in the team competition.



Soldiers and Airmen from the Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware, and District of Columbia National Guards competed in the exercise, which encompassed the close quarters combat and precision long range engagements, fostering proficiency in various shooting techniques and positions. This event aimed to validate and sustain essential marksmanship skills crucial for operational readiness.



Guided by liaisons from the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center in Arkansas, participants engaged in diverse marksmanship scenarios throughout the weekend. 38 total firers shot in the rifle and pistol Excellence in Competition matches.



“This championship offers service members from the Pennsylvania National Guard an opportunity to test marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a battle focused environment,” said Sgt. 1st Class Rani Doucette, the noncommissioned officer in charge of this competition.



The 2023 MAC II Winners are as follows:



Combined Arms Team Championship:



1st Place – Virginia Alpha Team (Sgt. 1st Class Hancock, Sgt. 1st Class Ice, Spc. McClaskie, Staff Sgt. Ryan)



2nd Place – Pennsylvania Alpha (Chief Master Sgt. Altmeyer, Master Sgt. McCreary, Senior Airman Paff, Capt. Wright)



3rd Place – Virginia Bravo Team (Staff Sgt. Arbaugh, Staff Sgt. Maverick, Staff Sgt. Miller, Sgt. 1st Class Kliesen)



Rifle Individual Championship:



1st Place – Spc. Michael McClaskie (VAARNG)



2nd Place – Tech Sgt. Eric Reifsnyder (DEANG)



3rd Place – Capt. Philip Wright (PAARNG)



Pistol Individual Championship:



1st Place – Chief Master Sgt. Edward Altmeyer (PANG)



2nd Place – Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Ice (VAARNG)



3rd Place – Capt. Philip Wright (PAARNG