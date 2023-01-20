Pa. Airmen leave home for Mideast deployment

Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | U.S. Airmen with the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron, 193rd Regional Support...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | U.S. Airmen with the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron, 193rd Regional Support Group, 193rd Special Operations Wing spend time with and say goodbye to their loved ones during a farewell breakfast at the Liberty USO at Fort Indiantown Gap before leaving for deployment. The Airmen will serve in the U.S. Central Command area of operations for approximately six months. While overseas, the 211th EIS will be responsible for engineering, installing and moving various information systems and infrastructure like antennas, cables, radios, GPS and meteorology equipment. see less | View Image Page

U.S. airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard said tearful goodbyes to their loved ones before boarding a bus during a farewell breakfast at the Liberty USO here, Jan. 20, 2023.



Approximately 20 airmen with the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron, 193rd Regional Support Group, 193rd Special Operations Wing left for a six-month deployment where they will serve in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command.



Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders were in attendance to wish good luck to the airmen and share words of encouragement with families. Senior leaders in attendance included Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, acting Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley, Senior Enlisted Leader, Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Deputy Adjutant General- Air, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Frisco, State Command Chief- Air.



“The goodbyes are some of the hardest parts of our profession,” said Schindler on Twitter. “Thankful for the strong families who stand behind them.”



While overseas, the 211th EIS will be responsible for engineering, installing and moving various information systems and infrastructure like antennas, cables, radios, GPS and meteorology equipment.