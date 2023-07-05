Pa. Guard members compete in Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition

Courtesy Photo | Pennsylvania National Guard members compete in the annual Governor’s Twenty...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pennsylvania National Guard members compete in the annual Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition July 1, 2023, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Nearly 70 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed in the annual Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition recently.



A total of 68 competitors took part in the match, held June 30 to July 1 at Fort Indiantown Gap, for the right to wear the coveted Governor’s Twenty uniform tab.



Firing M4 rifles and M17 pistols, shooters competed in Combat Rifle Excellence-in-Competition and Combat Pistol Excellence-in-Competition matches and fired M4 400-yard slow fire match and an M17 30-yard slow fire match.



First Sgt. Scott Sheroky of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site was the top overall finisher. He was followed by Chief Master Sgt. Edward Altmeyer of the 171st Air Refueling Wing, last year's top finisher. Tech Sgt. Nick Yackovich of the 171st Air Refueling win, the 2021 top finisher, placed third.



The 2023 Governor's Twenty recipients are (in order of finish):

1. Scott Sheroky

2. Ed Altmeyer

3. Nick Yackovich

4. Michael Sessamen

5. Josh Hager

6. Dylan Albert

7. Paul Frie

8. Erik Moskal

9. Zachary Paff

10. Harold Little

11. Samuel O’Brien

12. Matt Nieberding

13. Dakota Williamson

14. Gregory Karli

15. Raymond Heaton

16. Keifer Bathgate

17. John Rebuck

18. Nicholas Shaffer

19. Amanda Wright

20. Patrick Michael



In addition to the Governor’s Twenty tabs, Staff Sgt. Michael Sessamen of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division won the High New Shooter Award.



The match was organized by the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Individual Training Branch’s Marksmanship Training Unit.