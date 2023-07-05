Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. Guard members compete in Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition

    Pa. Guard members compete in Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition

    Courtesy Photo | Pennsylvania National Guard members compete in the annual Governor’s Twenty...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Story by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Nearly 70 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed in the annual Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition recently.

    A total of 68 competitors took part in the match, held June 30 to July 1 at Fort Indiantown Gap, for the right to wear the coveted Governor’s Twenty uniform tab.

    Firing M4 rifles and M17 pistols, shooters competed in Combat Rifle Excellence-in-Competition and Combat Pistol Excellence-in-Competition matches and fired M4 400-yard slow fire match and an M17 30-yard slow fire match.

    First Sgt. Scott Sheroky of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site was the top overall finisher. He was followed by Chief Master Sgt. Edward Altmeyer of the 171st Air Refueling Wing, last year's top finisher. Tech Sgt. Nick Yackovich of the 171st Air Refueling win, the 2021 top finisher, placed third.

    The 2023 Governor's Twenty recipients are (in order of finish):
    1. Scott Sheroky
    2. Ed Altmeyer
    3. Nick Yackovich
    4. Michael Sessamen
    5. Josh Hager
    6. Dylan Albert
    7. Paul Frie
    8. Erik Moskal
    9. Zachary Paff
    10. Harold Little
    11. Samuel O’Brien
    12. Matt Nieberding
    13. Dakota Williamson
    14. Gregory Karli
    15. Raymond Heaton
    16. Keifer Bathgate
    17. John Rebuck
    18. Nicholas Shaffer
    19. Amanda Wright
    20. Patrick Michael

    In addition to the Governor’s Twenty tabs, Staff Sgt. Michael Sessamen of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division won the High New Shooter Award.

    The match was organized by the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Individual Training Branch’s Marksmanship Training Unit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 14:25
    Story ID: 448721
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. Guard members compete in Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition, by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Pa. Guard members compete in Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition
    Pa. Guard members compete in Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition
    Pa. Guard members compete in Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition
    Pa. Guard members compete in Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition
    Pa. Guard members compete in Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Marksmanship
    PNG
    Governor’s Twenty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT