Army PaYS program partners with Pa. State Police

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Childress 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa – The Pennsylvania Army National Guard and Pennsylvania State Police held a U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) signing ceremony here Nov. 10.

    Brig. Gen. Laura A. McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army, Pennsylvania National Guard, and Lt. Col. Joanne Reed, deputy commissioner of staff, Pennsylvania State Police, signed the memorandum of agreement to solidify the partnership.

    “Soldiers who participate in the PaYS program will gain further leadership, professional and technical skills,” said McHugh. “The PaYS program will connect first term Soldiers, whether they be Regular Army, Reserves or National Guard, to the civilian workforce.”

    The PaYS program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross-section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. The program allows Soldiers and ROTC Cadets to serve their country while they prepare for their future.

    PaYS partners guarantee Soldiers and Cadets five interviews and possible employment after the Army.

    “Programs like PaYS demonstrate the Army’s investment in its Soldiers and their futures,” McHugh said.

    There are currently over 1,100 PaYS employment partners that Soldiers and Cadets can choose from.

    For information on the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success Program, visit www.armypays.com.

