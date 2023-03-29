Lithuanian Air Force commander, SEL visit Pa.

Photo By Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta | Lithuanian Air Force Col. Antanas Matutis, center, Lithuanian Air Force Commander,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta | Lithuanian Air Force Col. Antanas Matutis, center, Lithuanian Air Force Commander, sits in a declassified U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper simulator during a visit to Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Mar. 20, 2023. The 111th Attack Wing hosted Matutis, and his senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Alvydas Tamošiūnas, as part of a broader National Guard State Partnership Program (NG SPP) tour hosted by the Commander of the PAANG, Brig. Gen. Michael Regan. Pennsylvania and Lithuania have been partners under this program since April 27, 1993. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta) see less | View Image Page

Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs Office



FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The commander and senior enlisted leader of the Lithuanian Air Force recently visited Pennsylvania where they met with Pennsylvania National Guard leaders and toured Pennsylvania National Guard facilities.



Col. Antanas Matutis and Command Sgt. Maj. Alvydas Tamošiūnas arrived at Fort Indiantown Gap March 20 for a week-long visit. While at the Joint Force Headquarters, they met with acting Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Deputy Adjutant General-Air Brig. Gen. Michael Regan Jr., Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley, and State Command Chief-Air Chief Master Sergeant Paul Frisco Jr.



“It was a great opportunity to host Colonel Matutis and Command Sergeant Major Tamošiūnas,” Regan said. “They were very impressed by our Airmen and overwhelmed by the breadth of missions that the Pennsylvania Air National Guard performs. We discussed future engagements and genuinely appreciated the time to interact as friends.”



“It was great to be with my friend and counterpart Command Sergeant Major Tamošiūnas and speak about issues that affect Lithuanian and American Airmen,” Frisco added. “Though we have some cultural differences and differences in our force size, structure and mission sets I’ve always found we have far more in common as all of our Airmen accomplish the same types of training and face similar challenges.”



Throughout the week, Matutis and Tamošiūnas visited each of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s three Air wings – the 111th Attack Wing in Horsham, Pa.; the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Coraopolis, Pa.; and the 193rd Special Operations Wing in Middletown, Pa. They also toured several facilities at Fort Indiantown Gap, including the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, where they tried a helicopter simulator, and Army Aviation Support Facility #1.



“The main thing is relationship building,” Matutis said. “If we are talking about a small Air Force as we are, we are definitely not able to fight alone a major fight. Cooperation is the only way to survive.”



During their visit to the 111th Attack Wing at Biddle Air National Guard Base, Matutis and Tamošiūnas operated a declassified MQ-9 Reaper simulator.



“The purpose of this visit is to further the security cooperation efforts between Lithuania and Pennsylvania in support of the State Partnership Program,” said Col. Deane Thomey, 111th ATKW commander. “We’re always looking for opportunities to train and work together to improve our interoperability, learn from each other and share our experiences and expertise.”



As part of their visit to the 193rd SOW, Matutis and Tamošiūnas toured the wing’s new aircraft, the MC-130J Commando II. 193rd SOW Airmen familiarized Matutis with some of the diverse mission sets associated with the Commando II.



“We (Lithuanian Air Force) operate the ‘little brother’ of the Commando II, the CV-27J,” Matutis said. “Being multi-capable is very important. If you have one unit that is capable of doing a variety of missions, you need fewer units overall to be successful. Even if you eliminate one unit, another one will still cover. This creates challenges to potential adversaries.”



Matutis and Tamošiūnas also visited the 193rd SOW’s Bollen Air-to-Ground range at Fort Indiantown Gap, where they observed Tactical Air Control Party Airmen controlling air-to-ground fires training with A/OA-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft.



“For special operations forces, there are a lot of things we could learn because the Lithuanian Air Force is not directly involved with special operations, but on many occasions we support them,” Matutis said. “We have a lot of common training together, especially with our rotary wing aircraft. To learn some of these procedures is very beneficial.”



During their visit to the 171st ARW, Matutis and Tamošiūnas viewed KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft used in aerial refueling operations.



“It was great to get a chance to meet Colonel Matutis in his new position and renew old friendships with him and his staff,” said Col. Raymond Hyland Jr., 171st ARW commander. “During the visit we were able to brief him on our capabilities and how we can continue to support the Lithuanian Air Force and grow the State Partnership Program. Because of this, he found other areas and ideas of how we support the Lithuanian Air Force in the future. We look forward to continuing our strong cooperation with him and his country.”



The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have partnered through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program since 1993.



Since the partnership began, the two sides have taken part in about 750 engagements, including senior leader engagements, subject matter expert exchanges, familiarization visits and cooperative training and exercises.



“Thirty years of partnership with our Lithuanian allies has fostered deep bonds between our two militaries,” said Col. Edward Fink, 193rd SOW commander.



(Editor’s note: Jonathan Dahms of the 111th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office and Master Sgt. Alexander Farver of the 193rd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs Office contributed to this report.)