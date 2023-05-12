28th ECAB participates in extreme weather exercise

Photo By Brad Rhen | Members of the Montgomery County Urban Search and Rescue Team practice loading a...... read more read more Photo By Brad Rhen | Members of the Montgomery County Urban Search and Rescue Team practice loading a rescue boat and equipment into a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Bravo Co., 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade May 18, 2023, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The training was part of an extreme weather exercise coordinated by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Air crews from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade conducted training with specialty rescue teams May 18 as part of an extreme weather exercise.



The exercise was coordinated by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and was designed to test various emergency support functions in response to a simulated hurricane.



The 28th ECAB conducted training at Fort Indiantown Gap’s Muir Army Airfield and at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pa.



At Muir, members of the Montgomery County Urban Search and Rescue Team practiced loading and unloading inflatable boats and equipment into a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Bravo Co., 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion. The helicopter then transported the team to a landing zone near Selinsgrove, Pa., where the team practice unloading and loading several more times.



At Johnstown, an air crew from Charlie Co., 2-104th GSAB conducted hoist training with members of the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, a joint partnership between the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and PEMA, along with credentialed civilian rescue technicians that responds to natural and manmade disasters.



Col. Tim Zerbe, state Army aviation officer, said the exercise was critical to the Pennsylvania National Guard’s domestic operational support to the commonwealth.



“We need to practice coordination, communication and integration of Pennsylvania Army National aviation assets in exercises like this so when we are called upon to assist the commonwealth we can react quickly, efficiently and effectively to provide a positive outcome in saving citizens,” Zerbe said.



Additionally, Zerbe said, every opportunity to participate in mission-essential-task training increases individual and collective crew proficiency in the event they are called upon in a real emergency.



“By participating in this exercise, Pennsylvania Army National Guard aviation was able to practice individual and collective training that directly relates to our aviation mission essential tasks and perform the necessary repetitions required to form cohesive teams, both militarily and with our civilian partners,” Zerbe said.



The Montgomery County Urban Search and Rescue Team is based in Montgomery County but may be deployed throughout the state, if needed.



The team brought 14 people, known as a “mission-ready package,” to this exercise – a small contingency of specialized personnel and equipment that would be lowered into an affected area where normal transportation can’t deploy the team’s boats.



It was the team’s first time working with the National Guard, said Joe Dishler, task force leader.



“This is the kind of training that ups everyone’s game,” Dishler said. “We don’t usually get access to this. This is the most safe environment we can learn in and from the best people in the world.”



Oher agencies involved in the exercise included the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Civil Air Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT and FEMA.



The primary objectives for the exercise included activating and operating a commonwealth response coordination center; exercising the air operations cell and search and rescue; PEMA communications exercise; continuity of operations; and documenting the activation, response and recovery processes.